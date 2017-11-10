Since our bodies don't come with a built-in spellcheck, most tattoo enthusiasts are extra careful about making sure their new ink is spelled properly. No one wants people to point out the irony in their "no ragrets" tattoo for the rest of time. That's why Ed Sheeran's story about Saoirse Ronan "misspelling" his "Galway Girl" tattoo always seemed just a liiiiittle off. Fortunately, the Lady Bird star is here to set the record straight — and also to throw Sheeran under the bus.
Ronan stars in the "Shape Of You" singer's music video for "Galway Girl" (she's the titular character), and, during the video, we see Sheeran get inked with the improper spelling of his track.
At a concert in April, the English songwriter seemed to blame Ronan for the tattoo mishap, telling the crowd:
"When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying 'Galway Girl,'" Sheeran said at the concert. "It actually says Galway Grill."
However, the Brooklyn actress decided it was time she was excluded from that narrative during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Of Sheeran's "grill" tattoo, she told Corden:
"Ed got up on stage like two days after we did it and said I had made the mistake, and it makes me look illiterate," she told the host. "I am just here to say that it was all planned, because we thought it would be funny and edgy if we misspelled 'girl,' and made it 'grill' instead."
