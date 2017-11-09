Good news! Jason Momoa, erstwhile star of the HBO show Game of Thrones, is still good friends with Kit Harington, whose character on GOT has yet to die. Khal Drogo may be dead, but the friendship lives on.
Momoa went to Belfast and shared a multiple photo post in honour of his GOT friends, who are currently filming season 8 of the series.
"Unite the clans. 24hrs in Belfast GOT Super honoured to once apart of this show," Momoa writes in the enthusiastic caption. "I love seeing all my friends and new ones."
He gave a special shout out to Kristofer Hivju, the Norwegian actor who plays Tormund on the show. (Momoa also took a photo with Hivju. From the photo, it's difficult to decide who looks more excited to meet whom — they both look beyond excited.)
"@khivju your [sic] a fucking legend," Momoa writes. "Mad crazy love to Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] and Every one i saw i know u just started good luck with filming the greatest show in history have fun." He added his usual signature at the end of his caption: "Aloha Drogo."
Click 0r swipe through for all the shots.
Also pictured in this GOT love fest is Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworthy on the show.
Momoa has always been a vocal supporter of his former cast mates, especially Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys on the show.
Just days ago, Momoa shared a photo of himself with Clarke with the following caption: "Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It’s a shame we don’t get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a fucking KHAL love u."
Clarke shared a similar sentiment on her on platform, writing, "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins ? (and gins) where until now they'd only been one."
Khal Drogo lives on, as an Instagram super fan at least.
