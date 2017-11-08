On the most recent episode, Randall takes Deja to visit her mother, Shauna (Joy Brunson) in jail for the first time. It’s court-mandated, but Shauna declines the visit. Deja is disappointed, and the Pearsons are deeply upset about the affect it has on her. Randall visits Shauna on his own to confront her about the let down. It turns out that Deja’s mom had been the victim of a physical attack behind bars and didn’t want her daughter to see her battered face. Randall is sympathetic, but still takes a moral high ground on what is best for Deja. He wants to enrol Deja in a better school and thinks cheerleading will be a fine substitution for the drill team Deja is part of at her current school. This prompts Shauna to ask, “You got a white wife?” She’s not sure if Randall understands the cultural differences between cheerleading and drill team.