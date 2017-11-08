If you were worried that the arrival of Veronica's ex-boyfriend Nick St. Clair to Riverdale would break apart Ronnie's romance with Archie, well, it looks like Nick might be sweeping another River Vixen off her feet. At least, that's what actor Graham Phillips' new Instagram photo seems to suggest.
The former Good Wife actor (who once famously dated Ariana Grande) is making his debut appearance on Riverdale on Wednesday's episode "Chapter Eighteen: When A Stranger Calls." In celebration of the major milestone, the actor posted a pic from the episode to Instagram. In the photo, Nick raises a glass to Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and, surprisingly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).
Phillips doesn't mention what Nick is doing in this scene — or how he got to be a part of such a random squad — but he did mention that the tight-knit cast of the Archie Comics adaptation welcomed him warmly.
"[C]atch my first episode of riverdale tonight on CW if you’re inclined to see me lead a terrific and timely crash course on how not to act," wrote the actor in his Instagram caption. "[M]any thanks to the cast for welcoming me in, you’re the best."
Given that Veronica has been open about how she was not-so-nice back in Manhattan, it's not particularly shocking that Nick is up to no good. However, the fact that he's seemingly on some kind of a double date with Varchie and Cheryl is particularly intriguing.
Sure, it's possible that the rest of the party got cut out of this photo, but look at how Cheryl is making eyes at Nick! Isn't it about time that she lusted over someone who wasn't Archie. (Or, err, her own twin brother?)
"I hope [Cheryl] explores a love interest and explores sexuality a little bit more — and isn’t necessarily vanilla — and wants to explore all grounds of sexuality," Madelaine teased to Just Jared Jr. back in May.
Hmm...if she is looking to "explore" with Veronica's ex, she may want to let her cheerleader frenemy know first. Though it would be just like Cheryl not to.
