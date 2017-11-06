Chris Pratt's First Instagram Since His Split Is All About Family

After three months without posting on Instagram, Chris Pratt is back on the social media site.
Pratt shared a sweet photo on Saturday of himself alongside with his brother, Cully Pratt, and his son Jack. The trio are striking a power pose in front of a poster for Thor: Ragnarok, and it looks like five-year-old Jack loved the film just as much as his dad and uncle did.
It's probably no coincidence that Thor: Ragnarok was the film Pratt chose to post about. As Pratt acknowledged in his Instagram caption, he's a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, so it's only fitting that he would promote other Marvel films, too.
"HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe," Pratt wrote in the caption.
The photo also marks Pratt's first Instagram post since he and Anna Faris announced their legal separation back in August. In a statement posted to Faris' Instagram account and Pratt's Facebook page, the pair wrote that they "still love each other and will always cherish our time together," despite the split. They also wrote that for Jack's sake, they wanted to "keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
Since the split, though, the couple has said repeatedly that they're still on amicable terms, which bodes well for coparenting their son Jack.
"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," Faris told People last month. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
Faris and Pratt may no longer be together romantically, but it sounds like they still care about each other a lot, and they're both there for their son. And with a breakup, that sounds like the best-case scenario.
