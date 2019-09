Paris Jackson Says She Has To Work At Self-Acceptance

Jackson is passionate about charity work and giving back to the community. She often tweets about social issues, commenting on political events. She also advocates for animals, recently sharing an anti-poaching video with her followers . Jackson shared in the interview with Stellar that since finding her own voice, everything she does comes back to activism and her work with non-profit organisations. "My activism and my work, such as missions like Puerto Rico, are on the top of my life of priorities," she shared after recently taking a trip to the island with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Maria. Jackson shared a photo from her trip last month writing, "i made friends today. Feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency. what incredible little bundles of joy," following a visit to a local school.