Paris Jackson Says She Has To Work At Self-Acceptance

Paris Jackson wants to be a role model kids can look up to and parents can approve of, according to a recent interview with Stellar Magazine, adding that learning to accept herself was a process that took time.
The daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson admits that she had periods where she experienced self-hatred, but she is proud of how far she has come since then. "Some days I’m very happy to be myself and embrace every aspect of myself and my body, other days it gets difficult," Jackson said. "I went through a lot of self-hatred in my younger days, but I’m happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love."
In a cover interview with i-D, Jackson called perfection "just an opinion" as she shared a similar sentiment about how self-love and acceptance is a process. "I still have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know," she continued. "But we're getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason I want to change this fashion/beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are."
Jackson is passionate about charity work and giving back to the community. She often tweets about social issues, commenting on political events. She also advocates for animals, recently sharing an anti-poaching video with her followers. Jackson shared in the interview with Stellar that since finding her own voice, everything she does comes back to activism and her work with non-profit organisations. "My activism and my work, such as missions like Puerto Rico, are on the top of my life of priorities," she shared after recently taking a trip to the island with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Maria. Jackson shared a photo from her trip last month writing, "i made friends today. Feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency. what incredible little bundles of joy," following a visit to a local school.
Jackson acknowledged the illusion that is created perpetuating the idea that a person's best moments are their only moments. Instead, she wants to get rid of that idea and show her more human side. "I'd like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to,” she explained to Stellar. "I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it's important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I'm also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s okay."
