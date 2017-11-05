Paris Jackson Says She Has To Work At Self-Acceptance

Jackson acknowledged the illusion that is created perpetuating the idea that a person's best moments are their only moments. Instead, she wants to get rid of that idea and show her more human side. "I'd like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to,” she explained to Stellar. "I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it's important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I'm also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s okay."