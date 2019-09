Eleven & Mike’s Kiss Simply Had To Happen, Says Millie Bobby Brown

It gets even cuter, if you can believe it: While Brown and her co-star Finn Wolfhard may have already shared an on-screen kiss in the first season of Stranger Things , that doesn't mean it still wasn't a bit awkward for the young actors. The actress then shared a little known, behind-the-scenes moment that happened while filming the scene. Wolfhard gave her a heads up before he went in for the kiss. "So we're standing there and we're dancing and Finn is like a ventriloquist. He was like, 'I'm coming in,'" Brown shared, adding that she found the warning helpful, because filming the scene not only required the two cast members to kiss, but it had to be timed perfectly with the movement of the cameras. "All we care about is the camera getting the kiss so we don't have to do it again," she said.