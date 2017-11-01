R29 Writers' Entertainment & Culture Picks For November

Welcome to November! If you're planning on lying low before the December party rush, there are plenty of shows you can hibernate with, from Peaky Blinders to The Sinner.
Female pop stars have clearly been told they can rake it in by releasing albums in time for Christmas, so we'll be treated to new offerings from Taylor Swift, Sia and Paloma Faith.
And the cinema is a lot of fun in November, as studios race to release their finest work in time for awards season.
Scroll through to check out what R29 staffers are most excited about coming up in November.