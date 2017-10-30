While everyone else was out partying in their Barb and Eleven-inspired Halloween costumes this weekend, I spent three days hammering through the series for the first time, along with its long-awaited sequel. Now, I can't shut up about the show — to the point that you'd think I was a fan from the very beginning. But if I thought my newfound commitment runs deep, it can't compare to the fans in the slides ahead who tattooed permanent reminders of the series on their body. For life.
It's not unusual for fans to ink tributes to their favourite pop culture icons. But even better than the homage to KFC or the many shoutouts to the My Favourite Murder podcast are the vast abundance of Stranger Things art: including Eleven tributes and, of course, odes to those famous Christmas lights.
Click ahead to check out the best Stranger Things 2 ink, ahead. You never know, you might just find yourself tatted like your favorite telekinetic 13-year-old by tomorrow.