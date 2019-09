Bustle speculated an interesting theory that the "virus" that possessed Will this season via the Mind Flayer could pass to others as well. If it could possess multiple people, it could lure more people to be tangled in the vines like Hopper (David Harbour) was. Another place that could be important in upcoming seasons is the void — the place where Mike and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can hear each other. Should the Mind Flayer find out about it, it could potentially use the void to travel between the human world and the Upside Down without a human host. There are definitely going to be repercussions for Will and Eleven — both of whom the Mind Flayer is furious with (Eleven for closing the gate, Will for severing their connection).