House Of Cards Is Getting A Spinoff

So @NetFlix. Can y'all say Francis Underwood died (bye, Kevin) and have Claire Underwood live long and prosper? I'm asking. For us.— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) October 30, 2017
House of Cards Solution:— Jenn Carson (@8675309Carson) October 30, 2017
1. Kill off Frank Underwood
2. Claire steps over the body
3. The show & Claire carry on pic.twitter.com/B9UAjNRrlK
Would I watch a house of cards with just Claire Underwood?— zach (@ZachMorganBrown) October 30, 2017
Yes I'd actually prefer it pic.twitter.com/enTQOM6lYQ
.@netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood thank you and goodbye— Laura Baker (@lauratheactor) October 30, 2017
excited for netflix's new season of house of cards, where kevin spacey dies off-screen and claire underwood says she's president now— Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) October 30, 2017
Why cancel House of Cards over Kevin Spacey? Just Make Claire Underwood president. Can't we at least have a fictional woman president!— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) October 30, 2017