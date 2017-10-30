Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In November

All good things must come to an end – even on Netflix, the gift that usually just keeps on giving. The streaming giant may be adding a huge selection of addictive programming in November that's already making us want to cancel our plans, but sadly it's also taking others away.
From 1st November, almost 40 films and TV shows will be removed from the service to make way for the cracking new titles (including La La Land and Crazy Ex Girlfriend season 2, no less). Most are being taken down on the first of the month – so you'd better get watching anything you're desperate to see ASAP.
Advertisement
As far as films are concerned, What's Your Number? is sadly bowing out, along with A Syrian Love Story and Just My Luck. TV-wise, you've not got long left to catch the BBC's W1A, which expires on the 14th. Could a last-minute Netflix marathon be in order?
Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of November:
A Prayer for the Dying (1987)
A Syrian Love Story (2015)
Awake: The Life of Yogananda (2014)
Big Momma's House 2 (2006)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Burt's Buzz (2013)
The Confessions of Thomas Quick (2016)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance (2015)
The Darkest Hour (2011)
Date Movie (2006)
A Syrian Love Story (2015)
Awake: The Life of Yogananda (2014)
Big Momma's House 2 (2006)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Burt's Buzz (2013)
The Confessions of Thomas Quick (2016)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance (2015)
The Darkest Hour (2011)
Date Movie (2006)
Dead Man Down (2013)
Deadly Impact (2010)
Flesh + Blood (1985)
Humanoids from the Deep (1980)
Just My Luck (2006)
Laid (2012)
Mirrors (2008)
Mr. Brooks (2007)
Qué pena tu vida (2010)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Sentinel (2006)
Shetland (2014)
Sicario (2015)
SlingShot (2014)
Species IV: The Awakening (2007)
Stewart Lee: 41st Best Stand Up Ever (2008)
The Thread (2015)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
What's the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)
What's Your Number? (2011)
Deadly Impact (2010)
Flesh + Blood (1985)
Humanoids from the Deep (1980)
Just My Luck (2006)
Laid (2012)
Mirrors (2008)
Mr. Brooks (2007)
Qué pena tu vida (2010)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Sentinel (2006)
Shetland (2014)
Sicario (2015)
SlingShot (2014)
Species IV: The Awakening (2007)
Stewart Lee: 41st Best Stand Up Ever (2008)
The Thread (2015)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
What's the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)
What's Your Number? (2011)
2nd November:
Against the Ropes (2004)
Daybreakers (2009)
Daybreakers (2009)
4th November:
Shutter (2008)
13th November:
Yuki Yuna Is a Hero (2014)
14th November:
W1A (2015)
15th November:
The Irregular at Magic High School (2014)
21st November:
Iris (2009)
22nd November:
Lockup: First Timers (2015)
Advertisement