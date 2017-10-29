Claire Foy Moving Adam Sandler's Hand Is A Masterclass In Telling Men Not To Touch You

Adam Sandler just learned that the women of 2017 are not here for any touchy-feely shenanigans. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Sandler discussed his parents and the proper way to point at someone as to go unnoticed. In the midst of his story, the Waterboy star casually placed his hand on Claire Foy’s knee, and it seems everyone on noticed. Including Foy, the English star known more recently for her role in The Crown on Netflix.
Sandler continued chatting while Foy brushed him away like a pesky little fruit fly. Waterboy's kindhearted Bobby Boucher, would never. The awkward exchange didn’t end there. The actor jokingly placed his hand back on her knee. She softly patted his hand as if saying “you poor thing,” before pushing him away again. Though this time, she stared at his hand less like a pesky fly and more like a disgusting bed bug in need of extermination. The audience laughed. Sandler, Foy and the rest of the guests — actress Emma Thompson, model Cara Delevigne — carried on.
Foy was visibly peeved. Sandler didn’t miss a beat.
One tweet captured Foy’s reaction perfectly, "Claire Foy replacing Adam Sandler’s hand onto his own knee rather than hers, was the perfect 'haha dont touch me again' move."
Claire Foy replacing Adam Sandler's hand onto his own knee rather than hers, was the perfect "haha dont touch me again" move #GrahamNorton— Gwyneth Jane (@gwynethjane_) October 27, 2017
Keeping our hands to ourselves is a lesson most of us learned as children. Though, as the outpouring of sexual harassment, rape, and assault stories continue to swell across the internet, it’s clear many adults need to be firmly reminded.
Ashley Judd, who recently gave her first television interview about the Harvey Weinstein allegations, dropped a video this weekend. The premise was all about harassment and how to handle it. Let's face it: while touching someone may seem innocent, as Foy's response proves, it often isn't welcome.
