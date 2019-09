The Stranger Things Kids Talk About Their On-Screen Romances (& First Kisses)

According to executive producer Shawn Levy, they planned for the season to end this way from the start. "Literally, from the beginning, from the very first moment talking about season two, we knew this had to end at the Snow Ball," he told Glamour in an interview at the premiere of the second season. "We kept our mouth shut for over a year, but this was destiny. This is about all these characters coming together, and we were careful not to do things just because audiences wanted it. But you can’t deny the world Eleven and Mike at the Snow Ball! I don't know that it gets better than that."