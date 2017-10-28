After nearly two decades of marriage, Shannon and David Beador are calling it quits. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have confirmed their split People. Shannon also reportedly revealed the devastating news to her Bravo costars on Friday.
“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told People. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”
Speaking of “willing parties,” in an episode of RHOC that aired in August, Shannon disclosed that David wasn’t really feeling the whole family thing, choosing the gym over she and the three kids. She noted David’s workout schedule was so rigorous that he’d “come home and eats with us, and then goes and works out until he goes to bed” as People noted. The couple shares three daughters together.
Over the span of multiple seasons, viewers became familiar with the couple’s issues. We knew that David had an affair and that Shannon was having a rough time accepting her weight gain. Though, after the couple renewed their vows recently, it seemed like the two were on the mend and this was all just...a rough patch.
“This is not the path that I thought that I would be taking,” Shannon said to People about the separation. “To come from the highest of the highs last year to go to such a low so quickly? At the beginning when it starts to crumble, you think, ‘This is just a phase. It’ll get better.’ But it never did.”
