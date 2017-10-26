Chrissy Teigen Suffered From A Nip-Slip On Snapchat & She Had The Best Reaction

Chrissy Teigen is a national treasure. The model turned best-selling cookbook author spends her days making us all laugh on social media, whether she's live-tweeting English naked dating shows or pointing out her period zits for the world to see.
So of course, the Lip Sync Battle star shed not a single tear when she discovered that she accidentally posted her nipple on social media. She uploaded a video to Snapchat and Instagram of herself getting a spray tan. She was wearing nothing but a towel when a stray nip decided make its presence known. Humans of every gender have nipples, but for some reason, nipples on the chests of cisgender and trans women are highly controversial. While Teigen hasn't proclaimed herself a member of the #FreeTheNipple movement, she nonetheless addressed the wardrobe malfunction in the only way she can: by being a total comedian about it.
"I just want to apologise to everyone I know," she says in a subsequent video. "I've let my friends down, I've let my family down. I have nipples, it's not something I'm proud of."
She also shared a screenshot of texts from her assistant. Teigen's assistant explains that she helpfully deleted the nipple video in question from social media. Can we get a raise for this person?
This isn't Teigen's first social media wardrobe malfunction. Earlier this year, she joked that her entire butt may be on view in Venice after her daughter Luna pulled buttons off her clothes. "I feel like I haven’t gotten the chance to explain. Kids don’t care. That’s why you have to laugh all of that stuff off because you never know what you’re getting into," she told People at the time. And when it came to this nip mishap, she gamely took her own advice.
for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017
What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017
