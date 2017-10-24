Paris Jackson Has An Incredible Singing Voice, Which Can Only Mean One Thing

The Jackson legacy lives on.
Paris Jackson sings on an Instagram video posted by Austin Brown, and it looks like she's taking after her late father. Jackson's singing voice is really nice. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if this lands her a record deal.
Since her father, Michael Jackson, died when she was 11, Paris Jackson has proven to be a woman of many talents. Jackson is a model with IMG, and made her acting debut earlier this year with a guest role on Fox's Star. Now, it looks like we can add singing to Jackson's list of skills, and her vocal style is reminiscent of her dad's.
The video of Jackson singing with Brown, who is her cousin, is from a performance at West Hollywood's Soho House over the weekend, NME explains. Jackson joined Brown during a performance of his song "Smile," singing the lines with him.
"Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record "Smile" and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out," Brown wrote in his Instagram caption.
After Michael Jackson's death, Paris also grew closer to her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. The pair got matching tattoos of spoons in July. Jackson also has a tattoo of the word "Applehead," a reference to her late father's nickname.
Plus, Jackson starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in The XX's video for "I Dare You" earlier this year, so she's already dipped her toes into the music industry. If she decides to pursue music further, we'd totally be here for it.
