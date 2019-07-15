Our collective (unhealthy?) obsession with serial killer investigations will be sated by yet another Netflix binge session.
The second season of David Fincher's Mindhunter back for season two is set to premiere on Netflix on 16th August. Thanks to an off-hand remark the director-producer made to Billboard about the show's soundtrack, we have an idea of what FBI Agent Holden Ford will be investigating when the show returns.
"Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice," Fincher told Billboard. "The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons."
That's a surprise to anyone who was assuming that the many hints in the first season of Mindhunter about Dennis, the ADT Security employee, meant that the focus would be on BTK Killer Dennis Rader. Then again, since season one didn't have a central mystery, we shouldn't assume that Fincher was necessarily informing us that season two will be solely about the Atlanta investigation.
The "Atlanta child murders" refers to the killing of 28 Black children, teens and young adults from 1979-81 in the Atlanta area. FBI Agent John E. Douglas, the man on whom Jonathan Groff's Ford is based, was a profiler on that case. While Wayne Williams was convicted for two of the murders, and the investigators believe he was responsible for the others, he still maintains his innocence to this day.
Mindhunter won't be the only TV show to cover these horrible crimes in the near future. This spring, Regina King and American Crime producer John Ridley announced that they were making a series for FX based on No Place Safe, a memoir by Kim Reid, whose mother was a police investigator on the Atlanta murders. King will star in that show, which will no doubt provide a different perspective than Fincher's version.
