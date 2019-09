Of course, this news shouldn't come as a complete surprise. For nearly 30 years, Queen Elizabeth has maintained a manicure regime that relies on the barely-there pink Ballet Slippers from Essie . Middleton wore a similarly sheer shade, Allure, for her wedding to Prince William in 2011. But multiple reports have speculated that the reason is less about personal preference and more about the royals' strict dress code. Turns out, it's not just cleavage-baring shirts that are off-limits for the British monarchy — bright, flashy nail colours during public events are also out of bounds.