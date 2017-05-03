The Queen Will Be Breaking Dress Protocol For The First Time In 43 Years

The jewels won't be out of the public eye, however. The Telegraph adds that a state officer will carry the crown, Sword of State, and Cap of Maintenance — all symbols of the queen's royal cache. And the queen won't be the only one with a more decidedly laid-back look. The Duke of Edinburgh will wear a morning coat instead of the usual full naval dress. Additionally, the queen won't be in her gilt carriage. She'll be traveling by car to Chamber of the House of Lords. And when she arrives, there won't be the usual cadre of trumpeters.