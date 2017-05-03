The Queen Will Be Breaking Dress Protocol For The First Time In 43 Years

Pomp and circumstance may be de rigueur for the Queen of England, but for the first time in over four decades, the queen will be decidedly dressed down for the upcoming State Opening of Parliament. Why? According to The Telegraph, "ceremonial plans suffer major disruption because of the general election."
This year, instead of her usual getup, which includes the Imperial State Crown, the queen will wear "day dress" and a hat. This hasn't happened since March 1974, when Labour leader Harold Wilson bested Edward Heath in a snap election that year. Buckingham Palace, who announced the changes today, said that the ceremonies were being scaled down because of scheduling.
Advertisement
"To allow Her Majesty to attend in support of the parliamentary and constitutional process, The Queen's programme of engagements has been revised," reads a statement from Buckingham Palace. "Additionally, owing to the revised calendar, the State Opening of Parliament will take place with reduced ceremonial elements."
The jewels won't be out of the public eye, however. The Telegraph adds that a state officer will carry the crown, Sword of State, and Cap of Maintenance — all symbols of the queen's royal cache. And the queen won't be the only one with a more decidedly laid-back look. The Duke of Edinburgh will wear a morning coat instead of the usual full naval dress. Additionally, the queen won't be in her gilt carriage. She'll be traveling by car to Chamber of the House of Lords. And when she arrives, there won't be the usual cadre of trumpeters.
The election threw the royal schedule into disarray. Not only did it affect the opening of Parliament, the Order of the Garter service is being canceled. While the changes may disappoint any royal onlookers, all the ceremonies happening in such quick succession mean that the world will get plenty of snapshots of the royal outfits, Kate Middleton included.
Related Video:
Advertisement