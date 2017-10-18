Selena Gomez Is The Biggest Fan Of Demi Lovato's Documentary

The friends you make on the set of Barney last a lifetime. At least, that's the case with Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Following the premiere of the former's new YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Gomez is sending Lovato lots of love.
Lovato's documentary is an honest discussion of the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's struggle with mental health, addiction, and eating disorders. Gomez, who recently opened up about managing anxiety, took to Instagram to share her feelings on the new documentary with her Princess Protection Program co-star.
In the comments section of Lovato's Instagram post, in which she announced the release of Simply Complicated, Gomez wrote, per Buzzfeed:
"This was so beautiful. I am so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you."
In a second comment, the "Bad Liar" singer added:
"Love you."
Lovato saw the comment and responded:
"@selenagomez thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too."
...and Disney Channel kids everywhere collapsed into a puddle of tears.
Lovato's documentary gave the mental health activist a chance to open up about her personal life in a way that she hasn't before. She shared how she began partying at an early age, which almost caused her management to walk away after an altercation with a backup dancer during her Camp Rock 2 tour. After many difficult months, Lovato put all her effort into staying sober, which she has for over five years now.
"It's embarrassing to look back at the person that I was [when I was using drugs]," Lovato admitted in the documentary.
As difficult as it is for Lovato to discuss her past, it's clear that Simply Complicated is connecting with people — including the pop star's dearest friends.
You can watch the documentary below.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please visit FRANK or call 0300 123 6600 for friendly, confidential advice. Lines are open 24 hours a day.
