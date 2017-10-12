A lot happened in the season 2 premiere of Riverdale, but there's one scene fans can't get over. It was less than a minute long, but Archie and Veronica's shower sex scene has the internet shook.
Archie (K.J. Apa) was showering to get his father's blood off of him, but if Riverdale's first season taught us anything, it's that nothing can stop teen horniness from playing out. Remember when Kevin (Casey Cott) suggested going to Sweetwater River with Joaquin (Rob Raco) after Jason's (Trevor Stines) body was found there? That's commitment!
But back to Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes). Veronica hears Archie's shower running, so she figures now is as good a time as any to get Archie's mind off Fred (Luke Perry). She walks into the bathroom, takes off her clothes, and asks Archie if he wants company in the shower (unsurprisingly, he does).
There's one detail, though, that doesn't add up here. Veronica keeps her pearl necklace and bracelet on during the scene — and fans aren't having it.
Are you telling me Veronica Lodge doesn't know she shouldn't be showering with pearl jewelry on, okay #Riverdale— toni brannagan (@tonebrann) October 12, 2017
Veronica, in WHAT ?? FUCKING ?? WORLD ?? is it acceptable to wear freshwater pearls as a means of seduction in your man shower? #Riverdale— Maggie Burgess (@EmKayBeee) October 12, 2017
Veronica wearing her pearls during shower sex is the most Veronica thing I've ever seen #riverdale pic.twitter.com/c1RYkazhO5— Dr Silky Delicious (@SeniaLopez) October 12, 2017
why is veronica wearing pearls and a full face of makeup in the shower lmao #riverdale— Spooky Alexis ? (@polarizedmemory) October 12, 2017
Archie needs a new cast..honestly..— Darling Nikki (@dnicholereid) October 12, 2017
So I guess V is gonna do what she does best and comfort him..oh..with her pearls on..#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/UrutpHpav0
Veronica Lodge. Make your move with those pearls. #Riverdale— Corey Meanberg (@coreykindberg) October 12, 2017
Veronica just casually wears her pearls in the shower? #Riverdale— Stormpilot trash ? (@WhatCassieDid) October 12, 2017
Yes, the pearl necklace and bracelet are quintessential Veronica. But still — she definitely knows that wearing jewelry in the shower isn't the best idea.
Apa and Mendes talked about the shower scene in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and it sounds like it wasn't as steamy as it might seem.
"It's kind of funny playing a scene like that and having a whole camera crew like, right around you, but K.J. always makes it so funny that it's a blast," Mendes told ET.
Apa added that the crew used a fog machine to create the steam effect, which also made the bathtub pretty slippery. Mendes also said it was a challenge to make out in the water, though you'd never know it from watching the scene.
"We would just start cracking up laughing because none of [the crew members] were allowed to look at us while we were unclothed," Apa told ET. "But, yeah, it was funny."
