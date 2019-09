And you already know that the Barbz are flipping over this one. As one put it on Twitter , "Mona Lisa is shaking in her frame." The fans also think that this quieter look is an indicator that Minaj's long-awaited fourth album is coming soon — and that this is a way for everyone to focus on the music more. "I went so far to the other side that there's only one place to go from there," Minaj told MTV in 2014, after her first make under. "You can either continue doing costumes or you can just say, 'Hey guess what? This will shock them even more. Doing nothing will shock them even more.'" Mission accomplished, Onika.