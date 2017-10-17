Nicki Minaj isn't just known as Barbie because of her 5′ 2″ frame, y'all. The Grammy-nominated rapper is the queen of switching things up. When she broke out onto the scene in 2009 with her bright wigs and brighter lipstick, everyone paid attention. When she opted for long raven-coloured hair and muted, nude tones in 2014, everyone dropped their jaws at her natural beauty. Since then, we've been treated to a healthy balance of extremes. We still get the pink hair, but now it'll be a rosy gold with blonde highlights. And we'll get straight hair, too – except it goes all the way down to her ankles.