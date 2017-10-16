Sophie Turner Is Engaged To Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas proposed marriage and Sophie Turner said “yes.”
On Sunday, the Game of Thrones actress posted a simple image of a well-manicured hand adorned with a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger. Turner captioned the photo, “I said yes.”
Turner and Jonas are fairly mum when it comes to discussing their relationship. So much so that it’s not known exactly when the couple began dating. However, they became “Instagram official” in November of 2016 after Jonas posted an adorable photo of the two hanging with friends at a wedding. Since then the duo rarely share public moments — including capturing each other on social media.
In a July interview with Entertainment Tonight, Turner dished relationship advice, "I think the key to remember is that it's just like any other relationship and if you're in Hollywood or if you're in Africa, it's all the same." So vague.
In a Sunday Times interview, Turner confirmed she was in a “very private” relationship, but she refused to get into details. Between Turner’s major role on HBO’s biggest cash cow and Jonas’ being a chart-topping artist, it’s understandable why both preferred to keep quiet.
In September, the two took a major relationship leap: they became owners of a fur baby named Porky Basquiat. Turner shared an image of the pup on her personal Instagram, while Jonas posted a photo of the pooch in his Instagram stories.
While the engagement may come as a surprise, it looks like Turner gave us a good troll (and a foreshadowing) a couple of weeks ago, after posting an ad of herself with “I said yes,” written across the top. Clever girl.
