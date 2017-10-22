The Best Sunday Night British Drama Pin-Ups Of All Time

Let’s face it, with the prospect of returning to work the next day, Sunday nights are never a high point of anyone’s week but, as the evenings draw in, they offer the perfect excuse to switch on the fire, cosy up on the sofa and turn on the telly. With Victoria currently keeping us enthralled and new series of Sherlock, Poldark and The Night Manager all confirmed, you wouldn't want to be anywhere else on a Sunday night. Still not convinced? Here are a few of the actors and actresses who, over the years, have made the end of the weekend that bit less painful.
