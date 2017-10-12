During my teen years, your favourite cartoon character was a part of your individuality. It was on the same footing as your zodiac and, if you’re from Chicago, the high school you went to. I found Pooh to be cute and funny. He was also one of the few fat and happy beings in the media landscape, and I loved him for it at a time where I was still only pretending to be that way. When I finally started tapping into my own confidence in my early 20s, the tattoo started to feel more and more like a mistake. I hated that his belly was kind of square-shaped and his eyes are clearly uneven. I began to strategise what I might use to get it covered up. “I’m a grown woman with a fucking Pooh tattoo!” I would yell to myself in exasperation. But I had more in common with the greedy bear than I realised.