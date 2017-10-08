For fans of shows like 13 Reasons Why and Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, it can be hard to find a show to commit to once both shows are finished. But an upcoming show looks promising, whether you're into angsty teenagers, teenage superheroes, or a combination of both.
Marvel's The Runaways is the latest Marvel TV show, premiering on Hulu next month. Taking place present day (which means it will be around the same time as Spider-Man: Homecoming, but before Infinity Wars), the trailer highlights what The Runaways has to offer. And it is bringing back some of the excitement of angsty teen shows that came before it.
The first episode focuses on the main plot: a group of teenagers discovers that their parents are part of an evil organisation called The Pride. After accidentally catching their parents engaging in bad guy activity, the superpowered teens find themselves on the run while learning more about their powers and each other.
The Runaways themselves are six teens — Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico (Lyrica Okano), Gert (Ariela Barer), Karolina (Virginia Gardner), Molly (Allegra Acosta), and Chase (Gregg Sulkin) — who each have different abilities. On the surface, the Pride appears to be a "community outreach program that focuses on helping troubled youth," but the teens discover the truth; The Pride is actually a supervillain organisation, where murder is just part of the business.
Besides the change of cast, what sets The Runaways apart from other shows of the similar kind is the setting. The show takes place outside of typically-used East Coast in favour for sunny Los Angeles.
Teen drama has retaken its place in the entertainment spotlight with the popularity of shows like 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale, and old-school Degrassi. Right now, it's unclear exactly how angsty The Runaways is going to be — but that doesn't take away from the interesting cast and premise.
The Runaways premieres on 21st November on Hulu.
