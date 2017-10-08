The Runaways themselves are six teens — Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico (Lyrica Okano), Gert (Ariela Barer), Karolina (Virginia Gardner), Molly (Allegra Acosta), and Chase (Gregg Sulkin) — who each have different abilities. On the surface, the Pride appears to be a "community outreach program that focuses on helping troubled youth," but the teens discover the truth; The Pride is actually a supervillain organization, where murder is just part of the business.