Grace Kelly Has A Lookalike Granddaughter

Grace Kelly's granddaughter bears a striking resemblance to the Old Hollywood icon. 19-year-old Camille Gottlieb has been gaining quite a bit of attention on Instagram for sharing her looks with the actress-turned-princess, Elle reports.
Being of both Hollywood and actual royalty, Gottlieb is the daughter of Grace Kelly's youngest child, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, and former palace guard Jean-Raymond Gottlieb. Often, her Instagram followers will comment on her selfies pointing out the likeness. While she bore a close resemblance before as a natural brunette, the teen recently dyed her hair blonde which made the similarities impossible to ignore.
Advertisement
Grace Kelly became famous in the '50s not just for her talent as an actress, but for living what many believed to be a fairy tale when she became the Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956.
Though she is a member of the royal family, Gottlieb is not in line for the throne because her parents were never married. She has two half siblings, Pauline and Louis Ducruet, from her mother's previous marriage; however, Camille looks most like their famous grandmother.
Another thing she and Kelly have in common is their caring and philanthropic side. Kelly directed many charitable activities both as the President of the Monaco Red Cross until she died tragically in a car accident in 1982. According to Hello! magazine, Gottlieb loves animals, a passion she and her mother both share. The teen helped to raise baby tigers in Asia as well as visited Sri Lanka's Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage last year.
While no one can perfectly replicate the grace and charm of Grace Kelly, her granddaughter comes pretty close!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement