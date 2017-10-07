Penélope Cruz Won't Even Respond To People Who Ask About Her Age

Cruz revealed that in her early career, she actively lied about her age. She reportedly attained an agent at 15 years old, and filmed her first movie (Jamón, Jamón, which debuted in 1992) when she was 17. But Cruz tells Paltrow that she doesn't really know how old she was when she filmed the movie — she was "lying so much" about her age at that point. She was only 15, so at this point, she was trying to seem older. ("I’ve spent most of my career trying to make myself older, for different reasons," she said.) Now that she's older — Cruz is 43 — everyone assumes that she must want to seem younger. But she's not interested in discussing that.