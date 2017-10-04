A former Twilight star is getting ready to walk down the aisle. Kellan Lutz is engaged to Brittany Gonzales, and the pair look like they're practically glowing from excitement.
(But like, not glowing in the way that the Cullen family glowed. That was more of a shimmer, or sparkle, really.)
The actor, who recently appeared in the 2016 film Money opposite Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, confirmed to Steve Harvey on his talk show Steve that he is, in fact, engaged to his longtime girlfriend Gonzales, a model and TV host.
"Yup, she is the light of my life," said Lutz, who was on the talk show to promote his new movie Osiris Child as well as his new, "fast-paced game of skill," appropriately titled Kellan'It.
Lutz may have kept gushing over his soon-to-be bride to just a few words on the talk show, but he was far more vocal on Instagram.
"I never knew why science was always my favourite subject in school, and now it all makes sense My favourite," Lutz wrote on a photo of Gonzales rocking a NASA sweatshirt. "@brittanybg You make living on this beautiful earth feel like everyday is out of this world."
Note her hands are in her pockets, so if there is an engagement ring, we can't quite see it!
He also previously celebrated Woman Crush Wednesday with his number one lady.
"#WCW to this beautiful soul @brittanybg <3 Thank you God, for the best Gift ever! I've never known such happiness and it's awesome!"
Gonzales also celebrated a special day of the week:
"#BestFriendFriday," she wrote on a pic of her and Lutz.
Congrats to the happy couple.
