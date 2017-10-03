The Best Halloween Episodes On Netflix You Totally Forgot About

There are some Halloween episodes that will forever live on in television infamy. The first that come to mind involve what we all believe is ‘90s TV. There’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s long line of spooky instalments — thank you, “Fear, Itself,” for introducing Anya’s (Emma Caulfield) fear of bunnies — and Friends' “The One With The Halloween Party,” which actually aired in 2001.
But, there’s more to Halloween TV than the Scooby Gang’s phobias and Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) “Spud-nik” costume. Thankfully, you can find a treasure trove of scary, silly, or just plain good holiday-appropriate television episodes right on Netflix. The streaming site has all the Halloween specials you forgot were a thing since you were too busy watching “Halloween Party” again.
To help you get in the Halloween spirit, we picked out some of the best forgotten holiday episodes on Netflix. Keep reading for a walk down Spooky Lane, featuring everything from The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars to The Office. So, get ready to cosy up and press play on one of these episodes — now all you need is a ton of sweets.
