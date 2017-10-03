How To Dress Like Your Favourite Female Rapper For Halloween

There are way more people who think they can rap than there are those who can actually rap. It takes a certain kind of skill, rhythm, and of course, swag, to do it right. And perhaps this is why so many women are good at it.
Female rappers are in a league of their own. Before I had the language of feminism, it was these women that introduced me to concepts of female empowerment, owning my sexuality, and encouraging me to pursue success. Even in an industry where they are the minority, these musicians leave a lasting mark on the fabric of pop culture.
I haven’t even mentioned their personal style, either. Female rappers don’t just push boundaries in their lyrics, they give middle fingers to respectability and gender binaries with the clothes on their backs. And this is why they make such great Halloween costumes. Try some of these looks to turn heads at your Halloween party.