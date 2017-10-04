Back when Cara Delevingne had longer hair (which, for anyone keeping track, was less than six months ago), people weren't so much interested in the colour as they were about her eyebrows or dating life. Then, earlier this summer, the supermodel-turned-actress chopped off her signature "bronde" ends for a platinum buzzcut. It was the shortest — and most shocking — transformation we'd seen in months (sorry, Kate Hudson). Not only was Delevingne suddenly bald, but she rocked it better than we could have imagined.
In fact, Delevingne started experimenting a lot more with dyeing (and bedazzling) her new cut, proving herself to be quite the hair colour chameleon. And this week, the 25-year-old took yet another leap — this time from icy blond to a warm brown hue.
Here's the thing: Delevingne has always had blond hair. The closest we've ever seen the star come to brunette was three years ago while rocking a colour similar to Gigi Hadid's. So why the sudden change? It wouldn't be the first time Delevingne went full method for an upcoming film role, but there's no confirmation on this theory yet. The Life in a Year actress isn't even promoting a screen project right now. Instead, she's in London to promote her first book, Mirror, Mirror. For now, it looks like Delevingne may have just given in to her colour fatigue and opted for something new.
But keep your eyes peeled for Delevingne's next big move — we have a hunch her rusty hair evolution is the first clue. In the meantime, you can bet everyone will be asking their hairstylist's for "The Cara" this fall.
