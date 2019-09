Here's the thing: Delevingne has always had blond hair. The closest we've ever seen the star come to brunette was three years ago while rocking a colour similar to Gigi Hadid's . So why the sudden change? It wouldn't be the first time Delevingne went full method for an upcoming film role, but there's no confirmation on this theory yet. The Life in a Year actress isn't even promoting a screen project right now. Instead, she's in London to promote her first book, Mirror, Mirror . For now, it looks like Delevingne may have just given in to her colour fatigue and opted for something new.