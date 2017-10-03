On October 3rd, Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was and "Mean Girls Day" was officially born. Now, to celebrate the iconic, endlessly quotable teen flick, the film's star and writer Tina Fey is handing out cheese fries — perfect for those of us on Regina George's trademarked "all-carb diet."
October 3rd may be a very special day within the Mean Girls movie, but it also marks another major milestone as the day tickets went on sale for Mean Girls: The Musical. The Broadway show, scheduled to begin previews in March of 2018, has been Fey's project for years now, and so, as a "thank you" for the fans who came out to purchase tickets, the former Saturday Night Live star handed out cheese fries to those waiting in the long line.
And you thought it was "easier" to get everything on the internet. Ha.
"Happy Mean Girls Day. Tina Fey is handing out cheese fries to a long line of people buying tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical," tweeted New York Times theater reporter Michael Paulson.
Happy Mean Girls Day. Tina Fey is handing out cheese fries to a long line of people buying tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical. pic.twitter.com/uKECZkJDbT— Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) October 3, 2017
Fey's vehicle of choice? A very on-brand pink food truck that reads "Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries" along the side. Fingers crossed the iconic line makes it into the Broadway adaptation...and, possibly, gets its very own song and dance number.
Mean Girls Broadway is handing out cheese fries in NYC for October 3rd and I'm living for it. @JeevesSF it's time to lose 3 lbs! pic.twitter.com/QSHB5nEAKO— Allen A. (@Ingenieux) October 3, 2017
If you can't wait until next year to see Mean Girls: The Musical, you're in luck. The show will also run in Washington D.C. beginning on October 31, months shy of its NYC opening day. So fetch!
Fey wasn't the only Mean Girls cast member to celebrate the big day, though she was the only one serving free fries. Recovery Road actor Daniel Franzese, who played Damien in the 2004 film, shared a sweet Instagram slideshow displaying all the tattoos and other Mean Girls memorabilia fans have showed off to him over the years.
