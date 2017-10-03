Last year, TV Land passed on a First Wives Club reboot. But our dreams of seeing the movie played out on the small screen have been revived, thanks to Tracy Oliver and the Paramount Network.
The upcoming sitcom, based on the 1996 movie, will be written by Tracy Oliver, who also co-wrote Girls Trip. The Devil Wears Prada's Karen Rosenfelt will executive produce the project.
Casting for the show hasn't been announced yet, and it's pretty unlikely the Girls Trip cast would ever team up for a TV show. Although, that's definitely something we'd tune in to every week.
If you haven't heard of Paramount Network, you're not alone. As Deadline notes, the network, which is currently Spike, is "slated to debut Jan. 18 as Viacom's leading scripted cable brand." The network will also be home to TV shows Heathers and American Woman.
Deadline reports that, like the First Wives Club movie, the upcoming TV show will be set in New York and will follow multiple women "who band together after their marriages fall apart." The outlet also notes that the unnamed characters "find strength in their sisterhood — and, of course, a little revenge." Sounds like some classic sitcom antics are headed our way!
"My mom, sis and I ❤️'ed the hell out of this growing up! Dumb excited to be adapting for TV with a diverse cast," Oliver tweeted, along with the Deadline link and a winking emoji.
https://t.co/Rznc2bhIND My mom, sis and I ❤️'ed the hell out of this growing up! Dumb excited to be adapting for TV with a diverse cast ?— Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) October 2, 2017
Plenty of fans jumped in Oliver's replies with praise for her work and excitement about the upcoming series. BuzzFeed's Jarrett Wieselman put it best: "One of the only people I trust to bring this property back to life," he tweeted to Oliver. This reboot is definitely in good hands, and we can't wait to see who the team casts in the show.
