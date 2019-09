I Transformed Myself Into Kim Kardashian—& You Have To See It

Her beauty evolution starts all the way back in the early aughts, when she was still an assistant to her heiress bestie, Paris Hilton. (Spoiler: There's blue eyeshadow and lots of bronzer involved.) Our next stop is a beauty look you'll be a little more familiar with: Her honey blonde, post-baby look from 2013, complete with the heavy brow and sculpted cheeks we know today. Of course, no exploration of Kim's beauty history would be complete without that game-changing collarbone-length lob we've been coveting since her Met Gala appearance earlier this May.