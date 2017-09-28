I Transformed Myself Into Kim Kardashian—& You Have To See It

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the Kardashian/Jenner clan — even by the mogul family's notoriously oversized standards. From the explosive rumours of Kylie and Khloé's unconfirmed pregnancies, to Kim's tantalising hints that there may be a leak in their tight-knit inner circle, the family has dominated the entertainment news cycle.
Since we just recreated a few of Kendall's gorgeous, fresh-faced beauty looks, we're celebrating the internet's feverish Kardashian buzz with the most extra makeover possible. Yep, it's time to grab your go-to contouring brush and KKW Beauty highlighter, because we're copying three of Kim's most iconic red carpet moments.
Her beauty evolution starts all the way back in the early aughts, when she was still an assistant to her heiress bestie, Paris Hilton. (Spoiler: There's blue eyeshadow and lots of bronzer involved.) Our next stop is a beauty look you'll be a little more familiar with: Her honey blonde, post-baby look from 2013, complete with the heavy brow and sculpted cheeks we know today. Of course, no exploration of Kim's beauty history would be complete without that game-changing collarbone-length lob we've been coveting since her Met Gala appearance earlier this May.
Ready to see us try out all three extraordinary looks? Press play above, then comment below to help us pick our next celebrity evolution.
