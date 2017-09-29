You Can Spend The Night In This Game Of Thrones' Star's Actual Castle

Over the past week, millions of Game of Thrones fans have (begrudgingly) celebrated Rose Leslie's engagement to Kit Harington, who once played her on-screen beau. Sure, we were all happy for them, but at the end of the day, it was hard to come to terms with the fact that we'd never be the one to win Jon Snow's heart.
But just because we'll never be able to be the lovely Leslie doesn't mean we can't live like her for a few days.
The actress' incredible childhood castle — yes, castle — is currently listed on Airbnb. According to Traveler, the Lickleyhead Castle is located in Insch, Scotland, and is under the care of Leslie's parents, Sebastian and Candida (who reportedly likes to be called Candy).
Candy told the Daily Mail last year that after years of renting out rooms as a bed and breakfast, the couple's children convinced them to modernise a bit.
"My children all encouraged me to do it," she said about Airbnb. "It's just keeping up with the times. It's the way things are going. It's quick and clean. Rose uses it in other places. She said, 'Why don't you try it?' and helped me set it up."
In case you were wondering, this is what the exterior of the gorgeous palace looks like:
The listing states that the space accommodates 14 people, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 14 beds. You're even allowed to bring your pets!
Inside, you'll find a great hall/dining room (shown below), a massive dining room, a cozy TV room, and a lot of outdated wallpaper. The entire space is charming, boasting a rustic yet elegant vibe that's perfectly suitable for both queens and Wildlings.
Plus, Candy indicates on her posting that she will personally meet you to give you the key and a tour of the grounds, meaning you could potentially become besties with Ygritte's mum.
