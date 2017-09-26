Game Of Love: A Timeline of Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Romance

Kit Harington got his final rose — Rose Leslie, that is. The Game of Thrones couple are reportedly engaged, and we couldn't be happier.
Jon Snow (sorry, Aegon Targaryen, the Rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms) and Ygritte met north of the Wall, and coincidentally, that's where Harington and Leslie met as well, as their love sparked on set. Turns out Jon Snow does know something — Rose Leslie is the one to whisk away his heart.
Let's take a look back at their l'amour. As our very own Kathryn Lindsay noted earlier, they met in 2011 when filming Game of Thrones, but didn't confirm their coupledom until last year. People further states that they briefly broke up, but the fires of love are strong, and they later reconciled.
In an interview with Vogue Italia, Harington talks about how the romantic location fostered their connection. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love." Game of Thrones filmed in Iceland during season 2, and we're swooning thinking about them tenderly watching the aurora together. What an amazing place to meet your soulmate.
The couple hasn't chatted too much with their press or poses for photos together, but what little we've seen of them together is enough to make Game of Thrones shippers very happy. We hope George R.R. Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire series on which the show is based, will officiate the wedding. After all, would the two have met if Martin hadn't conceived of these characters? We wonder if the author imagined that his story about murder and betrayal would lead to two people falling in love in real life.