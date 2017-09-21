Danielle Bregoli is not going away anytime soon. The 14-year-old meme sensation (yes, she's the infamous "Cash Me Outside" girl) reportedly may be coming to reality TV. She's also signed with Atlantic Records, and is releasing real honest-to-goodness music. And truthfully? Her music doesn't make me want to crawl into a hole and never emerge.
This is very confusing for me, as it probably is for many of you have have listened to her music and thought "...this is, oddly, a total jam."
The 14-year-old got her start, of course, as a star on an episode of Dr. Phil, where she fell into the the familiar trope of criminalising teen girls. So shocking! What a menace! When really, we don't know anything about her or her background.
Advertisement
What we do know, is that Bregoli was raised by a single mother. As someone who spent most of my early childhood years without a dad, I understand the singular pain that comes with needing more attention. And I really understand the desire for a low-income family to move into the upper classes, and the sense of security that comes with it. Still, I cringed at her adoption of criminalised Black culture, and how that adoption was meme-ified, when on Black bodies it causes incarceration and death.
It's with all these forces that I listened to Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie's new rap song "Hi Bich," courtesy of Fader. With as neutral of a mind as I could muster, I found that I was impressed.
And I wasn't alone.
I love @BhadBhabie becoming the female Eminem. This song is iconic https://t.co/DLGBVop6ow— Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) September 22, 2017
I'm legitimately unnerved by how much I like Hi Bich https://t.co/G7UqDSlZcS— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) September 22, 2017
Yo, on the real, I keep playing "Hi, Bich" by @BhadBhabie and I need other people to listen to it too. https://t.co/DsIOacx8wa— Michael Green (@Lyricoldrap) September 22, 2017
Cash it for yourself, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement