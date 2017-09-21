Danielle Bregoli, AKA Cash Me Ousside Girl, Is Now A Rapper & People Actually Like It

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images.
Danielle Bregoli is not going away anytime soon. The 14-year-old meme sensation (yes, she's the infamous "Cash Me Outside" girl) reportedly may be coming to reality TV. She's also signed with Atlantic Records, and is releasing real honest-to-goodness music. And truthfully? Her music doesn't make me want to crawl into a hole and never emerge.
This is very confusing for me, as it probably is for many of you have have listened to her music and thought "...this is, oddly, a total jam."
The 14-year-old got her start, of course, as a star on an episode of Dr. Phil, where she fell into the the familiar trope of criminalising teen girls. So shocking! What a menace! When really, we don't know anything about her or her background.
What we do know, is that Bregoli was raised by a single mother. As someone who spent most of my early childhood years without a dad, I understand the singular pain that comes with needing more attention. And I really understand the desire for a low-income family to move into the upper classes, and the sense of security that comes with it. Still, I cringed at her adoption of criminalised Black culture, and how that adoption was meme-ified, when on Black bodies it causes incarceration and death.
It's with all these forces that I listened to Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie's new rap song "Hi Bich," courtesy of Fader. With as neutral of a mind as I could muster, I found that I was impressed.
And I wasn't alone.
Cash it for yourself, below.
