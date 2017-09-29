Did Kylie Jenner's Surprise Video Reveal Anything About Her Rumoured Pregnancy?

Ever since rumours circulated that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, fans have been waiting to hear confirmation of the news straight from the makeup mogul's famous lips. So far, Jenner has kept quiet about the pregnancy reports (not even Ryan Seacrest is privy to the truth, no matter how many texts he sends Kris Jenner) and so all fans can do is hope that the reality star wants to clue us in.
Now, however, Jenner has surprised us with a new lip kit tutorial video — one that could, potentially, hold a clue to her pregnancy.
Advertisement
"Posting my first Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video today!!! Jordyn and I are revealing my brand new lipkits for fall!," Jenner wrote on Twitter before dropping the video.
Posting my first Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video today!!! Jordyn and I are revealing my brand new lipkits for fall!— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 28, 2017
"Stay tuned," she teased right after, prompting fans to wonder if we should stay tuned for more than just cute matte looks.
However, after watching the nearly six-minute long video, the truth was revealed. It wasn't a bait-and-switch to a pregnancy announcement. Instead, it was just bait. Or, rather, as Jenner promised, the reveal of her fall lip kit line. (And per usual with Kylie Cosmetics, a line that I want right this second.)
Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods are excellent lipstick testers, but I would be lying if I said I wasn't curious to see if the Life of Kylie duo were planning on dropping some baby announcement banner at the five-minute mark. Alas, it didn't happen.
One thing to consider is that this video was possibly filmed weeks, or even months ago, which means Jenner may not have even known she was pregnant (should she actually be) when she swatched her fall lip kits.
Also, for you conspiracy theorists out there? Don't think too much about the fact that the camera never goes lower than Jenner's neck. It's a makeup video.
Sorry, folks, but if this mogul is going to announce her pregnancy, it's not going to take up any space on Kylie Cosmetics' YouTube page. That's for lip kit lovers only.
At least, for now.
Advertisement