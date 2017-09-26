You Can't Trick Bella Hadid's Dad Into Shading Kylie Jenner

After first reporting that Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant, TMZ went out on the streets of Los Angeles to hear how a few less-famous celebrities, like Danielle Bregoli and Andy Milonakis, were reacting. Despite the fact that TMZ was baiting these “stars” a bit, looking for them to throw some shade, one of the folks interviewed refused to bite. When Mohamed Hadid, the multi-millionaire real estate developing father of model sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, was stopped near the & Other Stories store on Beverly Hills Drive and given the news that Jenner is expected, he had nothing but kind words for her and her family.
After hearing, "Kylie Jenner is pregnant" from a TMZ reported, Hadid responded quickly with a pleasantly surprised, "No!" When the reporter clarified that it's true — though, we still haven't received confirmation from anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family — Hadid continued, "Well, congratulations!"
Perhaps not getting the juicy response she wanted, the TMZ rep kept prying at Daddy Hadid by spewing facts that might, to some, make Jenner's pregnancy seem ill-advised. The rep said, "She's 20 years old, she's not married. You have daughters that aren't married, are around the same age. As dad advice, what do you give to Kylie Jenner?" To this Mohamed Hadid simply replied, "Oh, Kylie Jenner has great advice from her mom. She has a great father. I'm sure they're going to give her the best advice... I'm sure she can handle it."
This is basically the nicest, most dad-like, way of saying, "Please stop asking me about this. It's not my business." With the added facts that his daughters, Bella and Gigi, are friends with the Jenner sisters and that he runs in the same social circles as Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, we're guessing Mohamed didn't want to open his mouth on the subject. At least he did a good job being diplomatic.
