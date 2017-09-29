David & Harper Beckham Had The Cutest Football Session

It looks like Victoria Beckham's fear that little Harper would follow in her daddy's footballer footsteps and not her fashionable ones is coming true. People reports that David Beckham posted a pair of adorable videos to his Instagram showing the former pro offering his daughter her "first football lesson."
Back in 2015, Victoria told the world that Harper was growing up to be quite the tomboy, so it was only a matter of time before she took to the pitch with her dad. Try as she might with Spice Girls dolls and front-row fashion show privileges, it seems that Vicki B. just can't keep little Harper from kicking the ball around.
"Someone’s ready for her first football lesson," David captioned one video, which shows 6-year-old Harper fully kitted out and dribbling a soccer ball. David's helping out too, keeping the ball in Harper's line and eventually pulling his daughter into a bear hug. She's laughing, but just about everyone else is awwwing over how cute it all is.
The second black-and-white clip shows Harper practicing her shooting skills. As David tosses the ball her way, she's front kicking it and getting some impressive airtime. She even kicks the ball high enough to get her dad jumping in the air to retrieve it.
With her dad's status as a football legend, it's no surprise that Harper's got serious skills at her age.
Victoria doesn't have much to fear in terms of fashion, though. Even though Harper looks like a pro-in-training — and being born in L.A., she's 100% eligible for the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Soccer Team — she's got plenty of interests. During an appearance with Seth Meyers, Victoria also mentioned that Harper's been running around in heels for a while. Looks like the world has a major double threat coming its way.
