How Kylie Jenner's Rumoured Pregnancy Could Affect Her Makeup Empire

Now, remember: Kylie may be an entrepreneur with an estimated £40 million net worth and the keys to a £95,000-a-month clifftop compound set on five acres of land in Beverly Hills (just temporarily, until renovations have been completed on the £9 million Hidden Hills mansion she calls home), but she is still a 20-year-old with a helicopter momager, and there are many practical concerns to be had about bringing a child into the world, regardless of the age and marital status of the parents or whoever plans to raise them. But, as yet another insider reportedly told People , Kris Jenner is mainly concerned that her youngest daughter’s still-unconfirmed pregnancy could put one major thing in jeopardy: the future of Kylie Cosmetics