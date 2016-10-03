Kylie Jenner Just Made Yet Another Hidden Hills Real Estate Purchase

At the age of 20, Kylie Jenner is already a real estate queen. As of the beginning of this month, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan owns not one, not two, but THREE mansions in the Los Angeles community of Hidden Hills. In May, Kylie moved into a $6 million home. Then, in August, she purchased the $4.5 million dollar property next door. Most recently, the young cosmetics mogul snatched up what might be her most impressive mansion yet, for a whopping $12 million.
According to Trulia, Jenner's newest real estate purchase is a 13,200-square-foot Cape Cod-style home just a few miles from her other two homes in Hidden Hills. With eight bedrooms and 11 baths, this mansion is bigger than the others. It also has a game room, home theater, and a truly gigantic pool. Is Kylie planning on relocating here? Is the extra space for her boyfriend Tyga? We're waiting for answers to all these major questions. In the meantime, we'll be admiring these photos of the amazing property — and wishing Kylie would invite us over to at least one of her homes.
