Taylor Swift may be elbows-deep in promoting her new single and her upcoming album, but she took the time out to send Dancing With the Stars contestant Victoria Arlen flowers and a sweet note — and it happened to coincide with her birthday.
According to People, after the Paralympic swimmer danced to Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" this week, the singer sent her a bouquet of flowers with a sweet sentiment.
"Victoria, you are incredible and I was so honored you danced to my song. I'm so inspired by you. Love, Taylor," the note read.
Arlen went on to explain that Swift's oeuvre has special meaning to her. Like many fans, Swift's tunes are basically a soundtrack to Arlen's life, with some songs setting the stage for major milestones and celebrations. Arlen told co-host Erin Andrews that she listened to Swift's "22" while celebrating her 22nd birthday.
"It was an honour to dance to her song and we worked so hard on that tango," Arlen said. "And the fact that she saw it and loved it means a lot to us for sure. Those flowers are gorgeous!"
Knowing that Swift tuned in to catch Arlen may give her a few extra votes from the Swifties out there, but her score of 20 for the tango certainly won't hurt her chances of continuing on the competition show.
While Swift's touching message is tough to beat, the DWTS cast and crew decided to celebrate Arlen's birthday, too. People adds that they presented her with a cake done up in hot pink. Fans will remember that the colour has special significance for Arlen. Not only was it the colour she chose for her very first dance last week, she told host Tom Bergeron after her turn on the hardwood that it was the colour of her first crutches, wheelchair, and leg brace, too. It'll be tough topping this particular birthday celebration, so it's a good thing one comes around every year.
