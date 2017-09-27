Is This Tristan Thompson Confirming Khloé's Reported Pregnancy?

Ever since reports broke Tuesday night that Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant, fans have been scouring the Kardashian clan's social media posts for any clues about the rumours.
And now, internet sleuths are pointing to Tristan Thompson's Twitter account for clues about the reported pregnancy. Thompson, the reported father of Kardashian's baby and a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, tweeted a cryptic message on Tuesday night, just as the news broke about the alleged pregnancy.
The tweet in question is just a simple emoji, but, hey, a picture's worth a thousand words, right? Thompson's followers were quick to reply to his tweet, speculating just what this side-eye emoji could be referencing. (Namely, fans hoped it was tied to the pregnancy reports.)
One fan summed up how we're all feeling about this tweet:
Currently me going through the emoji dictionary to see if this is a confirmation pic.twitter.com/GzppKt73Bf— Chidera Anugwom (@ilikedera) September 26, 2017
Still, Thompson and Kardashian haven't confirmed the reports. And the Kardashian-Jenner family hasn't confirmed the reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, either.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian tweeted a warning for fans relying on media outlets' unnamed sources. "Let me just say this...," Kim Kardashian tweeted. "People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH."
Kim Kardashian also tweeted Tuesday that "the media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn't spoke to anyone." So, don't believe everything you read until the family decides to speak out about the pregnancy reports on their own time.
People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017
A rep for Thompson didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
