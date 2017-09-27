In the final few scenes, we flashback again and the serious heartbreak begins. Rebecca goes to Miguels to get Jack back, and after her heartfelt speech, he admits that he has a drinking problem. He says he wants to sort it out on his own before coming back to his family, but Rebecca is not having it. They get in the car and she promises it will all be better in a couple of months. Next we see Rebecca, alone is a Steelers jersey in the car, along with a clear bag of Jack’s things — a watch, a wedding ring, etc. The kids are at Miguels, and are crying after just being told that their father has passed. Rebecca pulls up to their home, which we then see has been burnt down. She lets out a devastating sob (and I did, too).