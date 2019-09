Can Trump Stop Feuding With NFL Athletes & Pay Attention To Puerto Rico?

The last five days have been some of the worst of my life. And it's shocking — though not entirely surprising — that the media and the president have barely acknowledged the devastation left by Hurricane Maria. Why is no one talking about the 3.4 million US citizens who were impacted by the storm? Where are the fundraisers and concerts showing the same support that residents of Houston and south Florida saw after Harvey and Irma? Instead of paying attention to the growing humanitarian crisis impacting our fellow countrymen, the President of the United States spent the weekend picking a fight with professional athletes over their decision to exercise their First Amendment rights. Inevitably, the media and all of America's attention followed.