Hand In Hand Benefit Raises Over $44 Million For Hurricane Relief Efforts

A massive roster of A-listers across the country raised $44 million during this evening's one-hour telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.
The event streamed live from Los Angeles, New York City, and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry as celebs including Beyoncé, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Justin Bieber, Stephen Colbert, Selena Gomez, and Kerry Washington spoke to callers who wished to donate to relief efforts.
Stevie Wonder kicked off the event with a rendition of "Lean On Me" and opening remarks were delivered by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.
Matthew McConaughey, speaking live from San Antonio, Texas, urged viewers not to give up hope: "Do not give up hope, we cannot get tired of doing good work. Let’s do it so these people can keep living," the actor said.
In between musical performances, celebrities including Oprah, Cher, Hilary Duff, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Matt Lauer shared the devastating stories of the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.
In a Voice reunion, Usher and Blake Shelton performed a duet of "Stand By Me," while Tori Kelly and Luis Fonsi sang the tearjerker ballad "Hallelujah."
Bringing the show to a close, Billy Crystal said "this is what America is all about…a gathering of people from all across the country."
If you didn't get to watch Hand in Hand live, don't despair: The entire show is available to watch on YouTube.
And, of course, you can still donate to the organizations that Hand in Hand benefited: Rebuild Texas Fund, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation), Save the Children, and United Way of Greater Houston.
